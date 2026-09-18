"KvARTal Festival": Sofia as a Stage for Culture, Heritage, Architecture, and Art

What will Sofia's Old Town look like in 10, 20 or 50 years? This question is at the heart of this year's “KvARTal Festival”, which is turning the historic centre of the capital into a stage for culture, art and urban life.

For more than a decade, KvARTal has been bringing old Sofia back to life. This year, the focus is on how the heritage of the old city can be preserved while also becoming part of Sofia's future. From today, September 18, until Sunday, the festival is taking place across several pedestrianised areas and more than 60 locations, including galleries, studios, cultural spaces, restaurants, bars and meeting places.

Triaditsa, Serdika, Veslets, Ekzarh Yosif and Budapest streets are being transformed into pedestrian festival spaces, while KvARTal Square at 5 Serdika Street will serve as one of the festival's main stages.

Source: BTA