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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

300 Singers, Dancers, and Musicians from 10 Countries Showcased the Magic of Bulgarian folklore at “Burgas Brings Us Together” Festival

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The second edition of the three-day Festival of Bulgarian Folklore Groups from Abroad, ‘Burgas Brings Us Together’, has concluded with a gala concert and awards ceremony. Bulgarian National Television (BNT) was a media partner of the event. Nearly 300 singers, dancers and musicians from 20 ensembles representing 10 countries gathered in Burgas to showcase the Bulgarian folklore they preserve far from their homeland.

For three days, Bulgarian folklore took centre stage at venues across Burgas – proof that, far from their homeland, Bulgarians abroad are keeping Bulgaria alive through their songs, dances and traditions.

The folklore ensembles received awards at the end of the festival. The participants, meanwhile, left with one shared emotion – Bulgaria.

Anita Ekenova, organiser and head of the ‘Ot Izvora’ folklore dance ensemble, Lyon, France: “I saw so many people with tears in their eyes coming up to us. Older people would take us by the hands and tell us that they, too, have children abroad. So I think this gathering of families and generations was a success.”

Nadezhda, ‘Kitka’ Choir, Vienna: “With a full heart and the strength of our roots. From all the Bulgarians who carry Bulgaria in their hearts, and with a very, very strong hope and desire for us to return, because Bulgaria needs us, and we need Bulgaria.”

The special guest at the gala concert at Burgas Summer Theatre was BNT Director General Milena Milotinova, who received a commemorative plaque of appreciation.

Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: “Over these three days, the folklore ensembles from abroad brought the spirit of the other Bulgaria to Burgas, which is something phenomenal, something remarkable. They brought the magic of the Bulgarian horo and the energy we pass on to one another when we join hands in the dance, when we are together.”

Milotinova also extended a special invitation to Bulgarians living abroad.

Milena Milotinova, BNT Director General: “We are planning to develop BNT 4 so that it is not a one-way channel broadcasting from Bulgaria to people abroad, but a two-way channel. We want to involve all of them, because they create not just music and not just art. They create a sense of belonging.”

Even after the final applause, Bulgarian folklore continues its journey beyond Bulgaria’s borders.

***

Horo' is traditional Bulgarian folk dance characterized by participants holding hands or holding onto belts, forming a chain or a circle that moves to the rhythm of folk music.

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