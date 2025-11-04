Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Eurozone: Where and How Bulgarian Euro Coins Are Minted?

For the first time on BNT, samples of the Bulgarian euro coins were presented. Stefan Tsvetkov, Chief Cashier of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), explained for BNT that one side of the euro coins features the images of St Ivan of Rila, Paisii Hilendarski and the Madara Rider. The coins are being minted mainly at the Bulgarian Mint Yard, as well as in Slovakia.

BNT: Mr Tsvetkov, we have the privilege of standing next to the Bulgarian euro coins. How is the minting process progressing?

Stefan Tsvetkov, Chief Cashier of the BNB:

"The process is already under way — the distribution of these coins. It began immediately after the decision was taken for our accession to the eurozone. From that decision onwards, the process is quite lengthy before the coins reach the BNB vaults. From the decision to put them into circulation, it is only a few months, but before that there are stages of preparation, control and distribution, which require a little more time." BNT: What is the most labour-intensive part of minting the coins?

Tsvetkov:

"The images, elements, edge inscriptions. Then the relevant graphic and relief elements are created by artists, approved by the BNB Governing Council. For these coins with a national side — the Bulgarian euro coins — approval is also required from the European Commission and all eurozone member states.

After that comes an even more labour-intensive process: preparing contracts, signing contracts, including for production. From 1 November, distribution of euro banknotes and coins to all banks begins. We have made the relevant agreements with them. This distribution continues until 31 December. These coins we are distributing from the first are for what is called the initial loading. Banks then use them to restock their business clients.

Alongside the euro coins and banknotes we have already delivered and continue to distribute, we will also supply starter kits — so-called starter sets with Bulgarian-designed euro coins, which we will release. They will be available for purchase by citizens from 1 December at banks, post offices and, of course, at the BNB." BNT: So any Bulgarian citizen will be able to buy such a set from bank offices and post offices?

Tsvetkov:

"There will be 50 coins in a set — four of each of the smaller denominations, and one or two of the highest denominations. They will be packaged as a starter pack. It will be distributed and sold from 1 December, but it will not be in circulation until 1 January 2026. The total value will be €10.23 — so the set can be purchased for 20 leva. We have also prepared such starter kits for legal entities. They will be identical in design, but in packs of ten in a larger package."