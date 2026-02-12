БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Receives Funding for Visitor Infrastructure in Rila National Park

Снимка: Press office of the Council of Ministers

Bulgaria has signed an agreement worth 15 million Swiss francs under the Swiss–Bulgarian Cooperation Programme. The funding is earmarked for the implementation of the support measure “Visitor Infrastructure and Sustainable Use of a National Park (ProPark)”, part of the Second Swiss Contribution.

"This investment in the environment is the last of three support measures under the Swiss–Bulgarian Cooperation Programme to be implemented by the Ministry of Environment and Water as programme operator. It provides an opportunity for a tangible step forward in the development and modernisation of visitor infrastructure in Rila National Park,” the outgoing government's press office said on February 12.

The signing ceremony took place at the Council of Ministers in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Environment and Water Manol Genov, and the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Bulgaria, His Excellency Pierre Hagmann.

The programme, which will run over the next four years, focuses on achieving sustainable management of Rila National Park and strengthening biodiversity protection in Bulgaria. Planned investments include better maintained, more functional and sustainable facilities meet contemporary visitor expectations while at the same time ensuring a responsible and environmentally sensitive approach to nature.

“I am proud that through this programme we can join forces and work together to improve Rila National Park and to protect the beautiful Bulgarian nature” Ambassador Hagmann said.

In response, outgoing Environment Minister Manol Genov confirmed the need to make every effort to safeguard habitats and natural landmarks against the backdrop of strong tourist interest in the park.

“We need to find the balance between protecting our magnificent mountains and ensuring their accessibility for all visitors who wish to enjoy them,” Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said, expressing confidence that the measure will deliver visible and long-term benefits for nature conservation, as well as for the sustainable development and management of Bulgaria’s protected areas.

