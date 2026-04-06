Bulgaria Seeks to Double State Aid for Transport Sector

The caretaker Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Nikolay Naydenov, has sent a letter to the European Commission proposing an increase in the total state aid for the transport sector from €25.6m to €50m, the ministry said.

The ministry recalled that it had developed a state aid scheme titled “Support for costs to maintain the competitiveness of heavy goods road transport in the Republic of Bulgaria”, administered by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The geopolitical instability in the Middle East, which began on 28 February this year, has led to a sharp rise in global energy prices—particularly diesel, on which Bulgaria’s transport sector is heavily dependent. These developments have caused an immediate and severe shock to global energy supply markets, resulting in unprecedented volatility and a steep increase in energy costs.

The aim of the measure is to address liquidity shortages faced by companies directly or indirectly affected by the serious economic disruption. This is key to maintaining economic stability and preventing potential negative impacts on the Bulgarian economy as a whole, the ministry said.