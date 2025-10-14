БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgarian Grain Producers Prepare New Nationwide Protests

Grain growers demand law changes and resignation of the Minister of Agriculture

българското земеделие отново прага протести
Снимка: BTA/archive

Bulgarian grain producers are preparing new national protests and are calling for the resignation of Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov. The sector insists on legislative changes which, they say, have been delayed for over a year. “The most democratic thing in this world is the right to say what you want,” said Radostina Zhekova, Chair of the Dobrudzha Union of Grain Producers, during an interview on “The Day Begins” on BNT on October 14.

According to her, the demand for the minister’s resignation is not political:

“After you’ve said several times what you want and it still hasn’t happened, after giving enough time, there must be a limit. We’ve shown tolerance – the Ministry of Agriculture has had three months to start work on the legislative changes we called for a year ago.”

Zhekova stressed that only the National Association of Grain Producers genuinely represents the sector:

“There are 176 registered agricultural organisations in Bulgaria, but many of them are fictitious. The same people represent several associations. It’s unserious.”

photo by BNT

She called for a law on branch organisations to define which bodies have the legitimacy to speak on behalf of the profession.

Zhekova warned that half of the farms in the Dobrich region have been wiped out:

“The agriculture and grain sector bears some responsibility for being economically illiterate. But it’s being destroyed – over the past few years, 50% of farms in the Dobrich area have disappeared. The small ones can’t withstand the pressure, and the sector is becoming monopolised.”

She also commented on speculation in agricultural land:

“The easiest way to launder money is through land purchases. That’s no secret to anyone. Land is not an investment tool but a national asset. The Ministry of Agriculture must put an end to this practice.”

Zhekova stated that the sector has clear legislative proposals and deadlines, and if the Ministry fails to act, nationwide protests will follow.


