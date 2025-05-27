БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Bulgarian Man Killed, Seven Injured in Crash Near Wels, Austria

Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
българин загина седем души пострадаха катастрофа магистрала австрия
Снимка: The image is illustrative

A tragic road accident near the Austrian city of Wels claimed the life of a Bulgarian citizen and left seven others injured, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported on 27 May. The crash involved a collision between a truck and a minibus.

The injured were taken to hospitals and a 53-year-old man died at the scene, police reported, adding that all the passengers were Bulgarian nationals.

A 47-year-old Austrian truck driver had activated his hazard lights and brought his vehicle to a stop due to the traffic conditions.

It is believed that the driver of the minibus, which had Romanian registration, failed to notice the stationary truck and crashed into it.

The minibus was carrying eight passengers, all Bulgarian citizens.

One man, a 53-year-old who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

The remaining seven passengers sustained various injuries.

Traffic on the motorway was suspended for several hours.

