Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Annunciation

On 25th of March, Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks one of its biggest holidays - The Day of Annunciation.

It commemorates the visit of Archangel Gabriel to Virgin Mary, during which he brought the the good news to her that she would be the mother of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

This beautiful and joyful news gives the holiday its name.

For Bulgarians, today's celebration is also known as Blagovets.

It is he name day for everyone with the name Blagovest, Blagovesta, Blagoy, Blaga.

In the spirit of biblical tradition, the Annunciation is a day when Christians honour mothers and their care for their children.