Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours St Mina: the Miracle Worker and Protector of Orphans and the Homeless

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church today, November 11, honours St Mina, whose name means “moon” or “lunar light.” The saint is revered as the protector of orphans, the homeless, folk healers, soldiers, and those embarking on long journeys.

Traditionally, women pray before St Mina’s icon on this day, seeking health for their children and harmony in their homes.

The Church also commemorates Saints Victor and Vincent.

According to Bulgarian folklore, the day marks the beginning of the so-called “Wolf Days”, a period believed to usher in the longest and darkest nights of the year. It is a time when people would traditionally finish repairs, mend fences, and seal gaps in their homes to keep evil spirits away.

Those named Mina, Mincho, Victor, or Victoria celebrate their name day today.