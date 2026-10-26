Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Day of Saint Demetrius of Thessaloniki

The Orthodox Church commemorates St Demetrius of Thessaloniki, the Great Martyr, on 26 October. Liturgies are being held in churches across the country to mark the feast day.

St Demetrius was born in Thessaloniki in the 3rd century. His parents had been childless for a long time. They were deeply saddened and prayed fervently to God to grant them an heir. God heard their prayers, and they had a son whom they named Demetrius.

His father, the governor of the city, had a room in his home with an icon and a vigil lamp. Together with his wife, he instilled in Demetrius a love of the Christian faith.

After his parents’ death, St Demetrius inherited great wealth. The Roman Emperor Maximian Herculius appointed him governor of Thessaloniki and ordered him to persecute Christians. Instead, Demetrius openly professed his Christian faith and taught people the doctrine of Christ.

When Emperor Galerius arrived in Thessaloniki and learned of Demetrius’s activities, the saint boldly declared that he was a Christian and denounced paganism. He was imprisoned, where he continued to pray and glorify God. There, he received a vision of an angel who strengthened him for the martyrdom that lay ahead.

At that time, a Christian named Nestor decided to challenge the emperor’s favourite gladiator, Lyaeus, who killed his opponents by throwing them onto pointed spears. Nestor visited Demetrius in prison and asked for his blessing. The saint foretold that Nestor would win but would also suffer a martyr’s death. Nestor defeated Lyaeus, but was killed on the orders of the enraged emperor.

When Galerius learned that Demetrius had blessed Nestor, he ordered the saint to be executed as well. On 26 October 306, soldiers pierced him with spears as he prayed in prison.

Christians secretly buried his body. His faithful servant Lupus preserved his garment and ring, stained with the saint’s martyr’s blood. Many miracles and healings were performed through them. When the emperor learned of this, he ordered Lupus to be killed too.

After the persecutions ended, the faithful built a small church over St Demetrius’s grave, where many miracles took place. The saint remained in Christian memory as a courageous confessor of the faith and a martyr for Christ.

The church was later enlarged, and the martyr’s incorrupt remains were discovered. Fragrant holy myrrh flowed from them, and the Church therefore came to call him St Demetrius the Myrrh-Gusher. Because of the miraculous power of his relics, St Demetrius was venerated as the patron saint of Thessaloniki. His myrrh-streaming relics are mentioned in records dating from the 10th century.

Today, St Demetrius’s relics are kept in a magnificent basilica in Thessaloniki, built on the site of the original small church. Pilgrims from around the world flock to the city on his feast day.

Today, Vidin will celebrate St Demetrius’s Day with particular solemnity, marking both the city’s spiritual feast day and the day of its heavenly patron. Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil will preside over the festive Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of St Demetrius the Great Martyr of Thessaloniki. After the service, a religious procession will make its way to Bdinci Square, where the flags of Bulgaria and the Municipality of Vidin will be raised, followed by a formal ceremony.

St Demetrius’s Day is one of the major Christian feast days of the year. Those celebrating their name day include Dimitar, Dimitrana, Dimitrina, Demetra, Dimo, Dima, Dimka, Dimitrichka, Dimcho, Dimana, Dragan, Mitko, Mitka, Mitra, Mitrana and Mita.

Happy feast day!