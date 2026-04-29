БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Разкриха подземен „наркоград“ в бивша мина...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Застаряването на нацията продължава: Всеки четвърти...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Министър Иван Христанов разпореди закриване на веригата...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове,...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Burgas Airport Runway Reopens after Major Upgrade (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
EN
Запази
откриха обновената писта летището бургас снимки
Снимка: BNT

The newly renovated runway at Burgas Airport has officially been reopened after six months of closure for reconstruction works during which no flights were operated.

The first aircraft to land on the upgraded runway arrived today, April 29, from Sofia Airport.

Michael Roesch, Chief Executive Officer of the airport concession operator, said the runway reconstruction has been carried out in a way that ensures durability for the next 20 years and eliminates disruptions to airport operations.

“This is of exceptional importance for us. The project has been designed to be as sustainable as possible and to avoid any future closures of the runway for maintenance,” he said.

He noted that the previous runway, built in the 1980s, had reached the end of its operational lifespan.

“Now absolutely all types of aircraft will be able to land at Burgas Airport,” Roesch added.

The airport is expected to welcome its first tourists soon, with up to 70 destinations planned to be served during the summer season.

Vasil Atanasov, Director of Burgas Airport, said the first tourist flight is expected on 1 May, with the airport anticipating a slightly stronger season than last year, with growth of around 5%.

He noted that current bookings support this outlook, although he cautioned that the geopolitical situation in the region remains somewhat complex and could have an impact on demand. Despite this, he described the outlook as “moderately optimistic”.

Atanasov also confirmed that, after a long absence, flights to France will resume this season.

Separately, expectations for Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast also point to growth in tourist numbers. Deputy Minister of Tourism Pavlin Petrov said arrivals are expected to increase by around 3–5%, driven by key markets including Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

He also highlighted expected growth from Italian tourists, linked to “Giro d’Italia”, which he said could strengthen Bulgaria’s long-term position on the Italian market.

Despite the complex situation in the Middle East, preliminary data indicate a 35% increase in Israeli tourists visiting Bulgaria for the upcoming season.

Flights that had already been scheduled have not been cancelled, according to officials. In fact, demand appears strong, with one tour operator reporting that there are no available seats until 22 June, as everything has already been sold.

The first flight to Burgas Airport from Israel is expected on 20 May, with overall operations currently proceeding as planned, said Orlin Pandov, Honorary Consul of Israel in Burgas and Varna.

Tour operators have been assured there will be no issues with the supply of aviation fuel, despite earlier reports of potential concerns raised by some airlines.

photos by David Souknarov, BNT

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
1
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн. контрабандни цигари
2
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн....
Съществено понижение на температурите и валежи от дъжд през следващите дни
3
Съществено понижение на температурите и валежи от дъжд през...
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на червено и източване на средства
4
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на...
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
5
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила
6
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
2
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
3
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
4
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
5
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
6
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

More from: Bulgaria

Investor Day Forum Highlights Strong Growth on Bulgarian Stock Exchange
Investor Day Forum Highlights Strong Growth on Bulgarian Stock Exchange
Over 188 kg of Eggs and Chicken Meat Without Documehts Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint Over 188 kg of Eggs and Chicken Meat Without Documehts Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council Decided Not to Initiate Disciplinary Proceedings against Borislav Sarafov Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council Decided Not to Initiate Disciplinary Proceedings against Borislav Sarafov
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Police Dismantled Illegal Print Shop for Fake Banknotes in Sofia Police Dismantled Illegal Print Shop for Fake Banknotes in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
The Ageing of Bulgaria’s Population Continues, with Nearly One in Four People Now Aged 65 or Over The Ageing of Bulgaria’s Population Continues, with Nearly One in Four People Now Aged 65 or Over
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli 130 Animals to Be Culled Following Brucellosis Outbreak in Simitli
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората" Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората"
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя" Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя"
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват резултатите...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Последно сбогом с Михаил Заимов (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Двама евреи бяха атакувани с нож в квартал на Лондон (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
DARA заминава в неделя за конкурса "Евровизия 2026" във...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ