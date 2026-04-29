Burgas Airport Runway Reopens after Major Upgrade (PHOTOS)

The newly renovated runway at Burgas Airport has officially been reopened after six months of closure for reconstruction works during which no flights were operated.

The first aircraft to land on the upgraded runway arrived today, April 29, from Sofia Airport.

Michael Roesch, Chief Executive Officer of the airport concession operator, said the runway reconstruction has been carried out in a way that ensures durability for the next 20 years and eliminates disruptions to airport operations.

“This is of exceptional importance for us. The project has been designed to be as sustainable as possible and to avoid any future closures of the runway for maintenance,” he said.

He noted that the previous runway, built in the 1980s, had reached the end of its operational lifespan.

“Now absolutely all types of aircraft will be able to land at Burgas Airport,” Roesch added.

The airport is expected to welcome its first tourists soon, with up to 70 destinations planned to be served during the summer season.

Vasil Atanasov, Director of Burgas Airport, said the first tourist flight is expected on 1 May, with the airport anticipating a slightly stronger season than last year, with growth of around 5%.

He noted that current bookings support this outlook, although he cautioned that the geopolitical situation in the region remains somewhat complex and could have an impact on demand. Despite this, he described the outlook as “moderately optimistic”.

Atanasov also confirmed that, after a long absence, flights to France will resume this season.

Separately, expectations for Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast also point to growth in tourist numbers. Deputy Minister of Tourism Pavlin Petrov said arrivals are expected to increase by around 3–5%, driven by key markets including Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

He also highlighted expected growth from Italian tourists, linked to “Giro d’Italia”, which he said could strengthen Bulgaria’s long-term position on the Italian market.

Despite the complex situation in the Middle East, preliminary data indicate a 35% increase in Israeli tourists visiting Bulgaria for the upcoming season.

Flights that had already been scheduled have not been cancelled, according to officials. In fact, demand appears strong, with one tour operator reporting that there are no available seats until 22 June, as everything has already been sold. The first flight to Burgas Airport from Israel is expected on 20 May, with overall operations currently proceeding as planned, said Orlin Pandov, Honorary Consul of Israel in Burgas and Varna.

Tour operators have been assured there will be no issues with the supply of aviation fuel, despite earlier reports of potential concerns raised by some airlines.

photos by David Souknarov, BNT