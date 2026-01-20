БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Burgas Declares Flu Epidemic

Temporary anti-epidemic measures in force from 22 January to 30 January inclusive

грипна епидемия почти половин българия области училищата затворени
Снимка: илюстративна

Another district in the country has declared a flu epidemic. This is Burgas, where temporary anti-epidemic measures will be in force from 22 to 30 January inclusive, the Ministry of Health said on January 20.

The measures include the suspension of in-person schooling, as well as extracurricular classes and activities, with the exception of academic competitions and olympiads. These may take place only if a reduced number of pupils is ensured in each classroom and a minimum distance of 1.5 metres is maintained between them.

Restrictions are also being imposed on hospital visits in healthcare facilities, specialised institutions providing social services, and residential social services for children and adults. During this period, preventive medical check-ups, as well as mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations, are being suspended.

These measures are currently in force in two other regions as well, with Varna extending their duration. Initially, restrictions in Varna were introduced from 14 to 20 January. However, due to the persistently high incidence of illness, they will now remain in place until 26 January. The other region under a declared flu epidemic is Dobrich, where the measures are valid until the end of this week.

“It is important to note that the incidence levels at which epidemic spread is declared and temporary anti-epidemic measures are introduced differ for each region. They are determined on the basis of the population size and the number of registered cases of influenza and acute respiratory diseases over the past ten years in the respective region,” the Ministry of Health said.

For example, in Gabrovo the epidemic threshold is 332.3 cases per 10,000 people. In Blagoevgrad it is 418.6 cases per 10,000, while in Sofia City it is 203.9 cases per 10,000.

Data from the National Health Information System for the past week (12–18 January) show that 121,254 people nationwide were examined for influenza and acute respiratory infections. A total of 4,194 patients were hospitalised.

Children aged between 5 and 14 are the most affected group, with 7,670.09 cases per 100,000 population recorded. They are followed by children aged 0 to 4, with 6,108.88 cases per 100,000 population.

Последвайте ни

