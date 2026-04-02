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Caretaker Energy Minister Calls for Faster Progress on Westinghouse Project in Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
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министър трайков поиска бърза работа проекта bdquoуестингхаусldquo българия

Caretaker Energy Minister, Traycho Traykov, discussed progress on the project to build new capacity at Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant with representatives of Westinghouse Electric Company.

Those attending the meeting on April 2 included Joel Ecker, Senior Vice President for projects in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Oskar Pratt, Deputy Project Director for Kozloduy AP1000. Also present was Jen Bauer, Deputy Head of the Political and Economic Section at the US Embassy in Sofia.

Caretaker Minister Traykov highlighted the importance of the large-scale energy project both in terms of diversifying and modernising Bulgaria’s nuclear sector and in response to growing electricity demand. He noted that some steps in the project’s implementation have been contentious and called for an acceleration of the timetable for the activities required to ensure its effective delivery.

“Expectations for the project are high. Given the need for broad public support, it is essential that it progresses efficiently and transparently,” he said.

He stressed that, as a country with long-standing experience in nuclear energy, Bulgaria seeks to retain its time advantage in project delivery, against the backdrop of the changing energy outlook of major European Union countries.

Joel Ecker pointed to the progress achieved so far, adding that a key priority remains the establishment of an effective implementation framework and a clear, sustainable delivery schedule. He said efforts are focused on developing a fully approved European version of the AP1000 reactor, which would significantly reduce risks related to licensing and construction.

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