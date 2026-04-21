Caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky: “The Agreement with Kyiv Is of Significant Benefit to Bulgaria.”

The European Union is expected to give final approval to a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, according to Europe’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, who said the decision could come within the next 24 hours.
The loan had already been agreed at the end of last year but was previously blocked by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
EU foreign ministers have gathered in Luxembourg for discussions on the matter. Bulgaria was represented by acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky.
Separately, Neynsky said that one case of attempted disinformation during the election campaign has been recorded in Bulgaria. She said it involved the republication of an article from the pro-Kremlin outlet “Russia Today”, which falsely claimed that the European Commission was interfering in Bulgaria’s elections.
Neynsky rejected the allegation, stating that Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and that cooperation with allies does not constitute interference in internal affairs.
The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, announced in Luxembourg that EU member states are expected to approve tomorrow a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.
During the meeting, Bulgaria’s caretaker Foreign Minister said that the most significant outcome of recent bilateral contacts between Sofia and Kyiv is the signing of a 10-year Security Cooperation Agreement.
Nadezhda Neynsky, caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Bulgaria’s policy at the moment is as follows: we believe that this agreement has not only the moral dimension of supporting Ukraine, but is also of significant benefit to Bulgaria — to the Bulgarian defence industry and to access to high technologies. These are all modern developments that I would like to see in Bulgaria. At this stage, they primarily concern the defence industry. But as you know, every war eventually ends, and Bulgaria’s chance to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine will bring many advantages for the country, as well as opportunities for revenue and for Bulgarian companies to operate on the ground.”
Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: “On Iran, ministers were clear that freedom of navigation is non-negotiable. Daily shifts in position on the Strait of Hormuz are reckless. Transit through the strait must remain free. Europe will play its part in restoring the free flow of energy and trade as soon as conditions allow. Our naval mission ‘Aspides’ is the fastest way to protect shipping in the region, and I have asked ministers to provide more resources. The EU already has extensive sanctions against Iran, but today we also reached a political agreement to expand our sanctions regime to target those responsible for violations of freedom of navigation.”