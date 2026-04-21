Caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky: “The Agreement with Kyiv Is of Significant Benefit to Bulgaria.”

The European Union is expected to give final approval to a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, according to Europe’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, who said the decision could come within the next 24 hours.

The loan had already been agreed at the end of last year but was previously blocked by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

EU foreign ministers have gathered in Luxembourg for discussions on the matter. Bulgaria was represented by acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky.

Separately, Neynsky said that one case of attempted disinformation during the election campaign has been recorded in Bulgaria. She said it involved the republication of an article from the pro-Kremlin outlet “Russia Today”, which falsely claimed that the European Commission was interfering in Bulgaria’s elections.

Neynsky rejected the allegation, stating that Bulgaria is a member of the European Union and that cooperation with allies does not constitute interference in internal affairs.

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, announced in Luxembourg that EU member states are expected to approve tomorrow a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

During the meeting, Bulgaria’s caretaker Foreign Minister said that the most significant outcome of recent bilateral contacts between Sofia and Kyiv is the signing of a 10-year Security Cooperation Agreement.