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Caretaker PM: Government Preparing Measures to Tackle Rising Prices

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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премиерът андрей гюров съвета сигурността българия застрашена военните действия

In a post on social media on March 23, caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, said the government is working on a comprehensive package of measures aimed at addressing rising prices.

Caretaker Ministers of Finance, Energy, Economy and Social Policy are already developing specific strategies.

“Our goal is clear: the measures should be well targeted, reaching the people and sectors that truly need support. We should not waste resources, but use them wisely and fairly. And let us be honest—the state is operating under an extended budget. This means our options are not unlimited. But this is not an excuse. It is a responsibility to act more intelligently, more precisely, and with a view not only to the days of the caretaker government, but to the country beyond the elections,” Gyurov said.

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