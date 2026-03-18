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Caretaker PM Gyurov Attends EU Summit in Brussels, Holds Talks with European and NATO Leaders

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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Caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, on March 18 is in Brussels for a summit of EU leaders. Key European priorities—including security, defence, energy, and economic stability—were discussed during his meetings with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Council President António Costa. At NATO headquarters, Mr Gyurov is also set to meet Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The caretaker Prime Minister is attending the European Council meeting in Brussels, where leaders are expected to discuss the wars in Iran and Ukraine, rising fuel and energy prices, and efforts to strengthen the European economy.

Ahead of the summit, Gyurov called for Europe to maintain its focus on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and to adopt a unified approach to the 20th package of sanctions against Moscow, as well as to ensure the provision of a €90 billion loan for Kyiv.

On the conflict in the Middle East, he stressed that maritime security and the protection of freedom of navigation are of paramount importance. He also underlined that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

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