Чете се за: 13:35 мин.
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.

Caretaker PM Gyurov Reaffirmed Bulgaria’s Position in Support for Ukraine at a Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, on February 24 took part in a videoconference of leaders from the “Coalition of the Willing”, marking his first participation in the format since taking office.

Today’s meeting was hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s firm position of consistent and strong support for Ukraine and stressed the need for stable, long-term security guarantees. He also underlined that the contribution of the European Union should be well coordinated with transatlantic partners in order to ensure a sustainable and just peace based on international law and the protection of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Participants in the meeting expressed strong and unified support for Ukraine. Particular emphasis was placed on assistance for restoring and strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure, which has been severely damaged by attacks.

The meeting also marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To mark the occasion, part of Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers building will be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this evening at 19:00 as a gesture of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

