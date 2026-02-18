Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-up to President Iotova

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Caretaker prime minister–designate Andrey Gyurov on February 18 presented the composition of his proposed caretaker government to President Iliana Iotova.

Prime Minister - Andrey Gyurov

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice - Andrey Yankulov

Deputy Prime Minister for EU funds - Maria Nedina

Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections - Stoil Tsitselkov

Minister of Finance - Georgi Klisurski

Minister of the Interior - Emil Dechev

Minister for Regional Development and Public Works - Angelina Boneva

Minister of Labour and Social Policy - Hasan Ademov

Minister of Defence - Atanas Zapryanov

Minister for Foreign Affairs - Nadezhda Neynski

Minister for Education and Science - Sergey Ignatov

Minister for Health - Mihhail Okoliski

Minister of Culture - Naiden Todorov

Minister for Environment and Water - Julian Popov

Minister for Agriculture and Food - Ivan Khristanov

Minister for Transport and Communications - Korman Ismailov

Minister for Economy and Industry - Irina Shchonova

Minister for Innovation and Growth - Irena Mladenova

Minister for Energy - Traycho Traykov

Minister for e-Governance - Georgi Sharkov

Minister of Tourism - Irena Georgieva

Minister for Youth and Sport - Dimitar Iliev

The principal task for the caretaker government will be to organise the forthcoming early parliamentary elections. A week ago, the head of state tasked Gyurov with forming a cabinet after consultations with parliamentary parties failed to produce a governing majority in the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Photos by Andrei Radev

Iliiana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria. Bulgaria.

“I will issue a decree appointing your caretaker government and will expect your oath before the National Assembly. I will also issue a decree scheduling parliamentary elections for 19 April 2026.”

