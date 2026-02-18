Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-up to President Iotova

Caretaker prime minister–designate Andrey Gyurov on February 18 presented the composition of his proposed caretaker government to President Iliana Iotova.

Prime Minister - Andrey Gyurov

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice - Andrey Yankulov

Deputy Prime Minister for EU funds - Maria Nedina

Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections - Stoil Tsitselkov

Minister of Finance - Georgi Klisurski

Minister of the Interior - Emil Dechev

Minister for Regional Development and Public Works - Angelina Boneva

Minister of Labour and Social Policy - Hasan Ademov

Minister of Defence - Atanas Zapryanov

Minister for Foreign Affairs - Nadezhda Neynski

Minister for Education and Science - Sergey Ignatov

Minister for Health - Mihhail Okoliski

Minister of Culture - Naiden Todorov

Minister for Environment and Water - Julian Popov

Minister for Agriculture and Food - Ivan Khristanov

Minister for Transport and Communications - Korman Ismailov

Minister for Economy and Industry - Irina Shchonova

Minister for Innovation and Growth - Irena Mladenova

Minister for Energy - Traycho Traykov

Minister for e-Governance - Georgi Sharkov

Minister of Tourism - Irena Georgieva

Minister for Youth and Sport - Dimitar Iliev

The principal task for the caretaker government will be to organise the forthcoming early parliamentary elections. A week ago, the head of state tasked Gyurov with forming a cabinet after consultations with parliamentary parties failed to produce a governing majority in the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Photos by Andrei Radev