Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-up to President Iotova

The elections will be on 19 April, President Iotova confirmed
Caretaker prime minister–designate Andrey Gyurov on February 18 presented the composition of his proposed caretaker government to President Iliana Iotova.
Prime Minister - Andrey Gyurov
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice - Andrey Yankulov
Deputy Prime Minister for EU funds - Maria Nedina
Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections - Stoil Tsitselkov
Minister of Finance - Georgi Klisurski
Minister of the Interior - Emil Dechev
Minister for Regional Development and Public Works - Angelina Boneva
Minister of Labour and Social Policy - Hasan Ademov
Minister of Defence - Atanas Zapryanov
Minister for Foreign Affairs - Nadezhda Neynski
Minister for Education and Science - Sergey Ignatov
Minister for Health - Mihhail Okoliski
Minister of Culture - Naiden Todorov
Minister for Environment and Water - Julian Popov
Minister for Agriculture and Food - Ivan Khristanov
Minister for Transport and Communications - Korman Ismailov
Minister for Economy and Industry - Irina Shchonova
Minister for Innovation and Growth - Irena Mladenova
Minister for Energy - Traycho Traykov
Minister for e-Governance - Georgi Sharkov
Minister of Tourism - Irena Georgieva
Minister for Youth and Sport - Dimitar Iliev
The principal task for the caretaker government will be to organise the forthcoming early parliamentary elections. A week ago, the head of state tasked Gyurov with forming a cabinet after consultations with parliamentary parties failed to produce a governing majority in the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria.
“I will issue a decree appointing your caretaker government and will expect your oath before the National Assembly. I will also issue a decree scheduling parliamentary elections for 19 April 2026.”