Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov and French Ambassador Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations

The development of bilateral relations and key topics on the European and international agenda were discussed at a meeting between Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and the French Ambassador to Bulgaria Marie Dumoulin, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria said in a Facebook post on March 16.

During the talks, both sides stressed that Bulgaria and France are not only partners but also strong allies within the European Union and NATO.

Among the issues discussed was Bulgaria’s progress in the process of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.Caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov expressed high appreciation for the technical and political support provided by France during the final stage of the country’s accession process.

Gyurov also informed Ambassador Dumoulin about his participation in the Second Summit on Nuclear Energy in Paris, where he met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. A key focus of their discussion was the role of nuclear energy in strengthening Europe’s energy sovereignty and security.

During the meeting, the caretaker Prime Minister and the French Ambassador also discussed the war in Ukraine and the need for Europe to continue sending a clear message that support for the country remains a top priority.

They also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of a united approach by the European Union.

The PM added that the government is taking measures to support low-income households in response to the rise in oil prices.

Source: BTA