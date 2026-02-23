Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances

The caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Hasan Ademov, on February 23 said at a briefing following the first meeting of the caretaker cabinet that the social system will under no circumstances be used for electioneering.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy is committed, first and foremost, to ensuring that all structures within the ministry, including its regional offices, prevent any corporate voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” Ademov said.

Tomorrow, meetings are scheduled with regional directors of the Social Assistance Directorates. In the six planning regions, informational meetings will be held to make it clear that the minister and the ministry will not allow the social system to be involved in the election campaign.

“If we receive a signal indicating violations—for example, attempts to influence voting through the ‘Hot Meal’ programme, the ‘Home Assistant’ scheme, or personal assistants—every case will be investigated and appropriate legal measures will be taken,” Ademov added.

The minister also announced an upcoming meeting with the Bulgarian Red Cross, which administers the “Food and Basic Material Assistance” programme, commonly known as food packages. Ademov said the programme will be accelerated, noting that Bulgarian citizens are facing difficulties due to the winter period, uncertain incomes, rising prices, and the introduction of the single European currency.

“Eleven different food products have been prepared, and their distribution could begin in the middle of next month,” he said.

“I do not believe that hunger and the needs of vulnerable groups should depend on an election date. Elections—early or otherwise—may be held in a few months, but that does not mean we should withhold these products. They are ready to be distributed,” Ademov said. “The most important point I want to stress is that these food packages will not, under any circumstances, be used in the election campaign. Experience shows that local authorities and political parties often present such aid as coming from the mayor’s office or as the mayor’s support,” the minister added.

Ademov reminded that there are currently 530,000 beneficiaries of the system.