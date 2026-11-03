The Central Election Commission (CEC) on November 3 announced the final results of the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential election, held on 1 November 2026.

By Decision No. 441, the CEC declared Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev elected President and Vice-President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Iliiana Iotova and Kiril Valchev received 1,093,852 votes, or 57.566%.

The ticket of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev received 750,251 votes, or 39.483%.

A total of 56,080 voters (2.951%) chose the “None of the above” option.

Of those eligible to vote, 1,902,933 cast their ballots, bringing voter turnout to 28.67%.

The decision will be published in the State Gazette.