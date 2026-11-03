Crashed Lorry Blocks Hemus Motorway Towards Sofia for Hours

Traffic is temporarily restricted at kilometer 16 on the Hemus Motorway heading toward Sofia.

A crashed lorry and its scattered cargo have caused a several-kilometre tailback at the 16th kilometre of the motorway towards Sofia on November 3. Traffic remains completely blocked as road clearance operations continue.

There have been no reports of injuries in the accident.

Traffic has been temporarily restricted at kilometre 16 of the Hemus Motorway in the direction of Sofia.