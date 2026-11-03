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Operation "Winter" Has Begun: What Will the Traffic Police Teams Be Monitoring?

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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започна акция bdquoзимаldquo следят екипите пътна полиция

Traffic Police from the Sofia Directorate of Interior have launched the operation "Winter' in the capital and across the country, aimed at stepping up checks on road safety and the roadworthiness of vehicles.

The operation includes three stages. The first runs from 1 to 11 November and focuses on drivers of individual electric vehicles, bicycles and animal-drawn vehicles.

Tyre Tread Depth of at Least 4 mm – Trafic Police Checks Drivers’ and Vehicles Preparedness for the Coming Winter

The second stage targets pedestrians, drivers and passengers. From 15 November to 1 March, the focus will be on the requirement for cars to be fitted with winter tyres with a tread depth of at least 4 mm. The fine for non-compliance is €50.

Traffic police will also check windscreen washer fluid levels, the condition of lights, windscreen wipers and the vehicle’s running gear, as well as the use of alcohol and drugs and mobile phone use while driving.

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