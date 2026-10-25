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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Към 12:00 ч. избирателната активност е 5,8%, най-висока е във Видин, съобщиха от ЦИК * * * БНТ със специална програма за президентските избори до края на вечерта

Central Election Commission: As at 11:00 a.m., Voter Turnout Stands at 5.8%, with the Highest Turnout in Vidin

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цик 1100 избирателната активност висока видин
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Voter turnout at 11 am was 5.8%, with 385,092 people having cast their ballots. The highest turnout was recorded in Vidin district, 8.12%, while the lowest was in Kardzhali, 2.56%.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 13 reports, four of which concern violations of the voting process. Seven people refused to vote using a machine and requested paper ballots instead. Twenty voting machines across the country have experienced various technical problems, and the polling stations concerned have switched to paper voting.

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