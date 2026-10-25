Central Election Commission: As at 11:00 a.m., Voter Turnout Stands at 5.8%, with the Highest Turnout in Vidin

Voter turnout at 11 am was 5.8%, with 385,092 people having cast their ballots. The highest turnout was recorded in Vidin district, 8.12%, while the lowest was in Kardzhali, 2.56%.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 13 reports, four of which concern violations of the voting process. Seven people refused to vote using a machine and requested paper ballots instead. Twenty voting machines across the country have experienced various technical problems, and the polling stations concerned have switched to paper voting.