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Central Election Commission Met with International Observers From More Than 14 Countries

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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The Central Election Commission (CEC) met today, October 23, with international observers from the European Platform for Democratic Elections (EPDE) and yesterday with observers from the Electio Lab organisation. CEC members and representatives from the United States, Belgium, Norway, Italy, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Portugal, Hungary, Denmark, Ireland, Poland, Argentina, South Africa and other countries took part in the discussions, the commission said.

At the meetings, the CEC presented preparations for the elections and measures to ensure that the vote is lawful and fair. Particular attention was paid to steps taken to secure machine voting, including the certification of the devices’ software and the trusted process for building the source code, among other measures.

All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that amendments to the Electoral Code and the introduction of machine voting in polling stations with more than 300 voters are implemented effectively, securely and reliably. The transparency and fairness of the vote are guaranteed through clear and open procedures. Additional measures have also been taken to ensure that the elections proceed smoothly and successfully, the CEC said.

The CEC and the international observers also discussed opportunities for future cooperation, including participation in initiatives such as round-table discussions, and highlighted the importance of exchanging experience and information.

A week ago, Information Services publicly demonstrated the system for computer processing of data from the upcoming presidential elections.

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