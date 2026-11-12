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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev from Dublin: Problems Faced by Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are Getting Worse

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Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
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румен радев дъблин проблемите българите северна македония задълбочават

Prime Minister Rumen Radev attended the ninth summit of the European Political Community and an informal meeting of European Council leaders on 12 and 13 November in Dublin.

Europe’s competitiveness, security and stability were among the key topics discussed at the European Political Community summit. Prime Minister Rumen Radev highlighted innovation, connectivity and affordable energy prices as key factors in achieving these goals.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Today is the day of the European Political Community. If we want to achieve our goals of building a strong, secure and prosperous Europe, there must be security and stability in these regions. That is precisely the purpose of exchanging ideas on how and in what way we can achieve these goals. The major topic today is competitiveness, driven by innovation, connectivity and, precisely in this area, Bulgaria’s strengths, as well as affordable energy prices.”

The Prime Minister added that Bulgaria aligns very closely with these goals through the proactive policies it is pursuing. Security is emerging as the most important element for both security and our economic development.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Bulgaria will host the security summit together with the European Commission. Also, the new land corridor connecting us to the Gulf countries for the supply of energy resources. So we are pursuing this policy, continuing to expand its scope, and have the opportunity to finally turn our strategic geographic location into a strategic advantage.”

The Prime Minister said he would also meet the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “I will meet the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. We must help and assist the Council of Europe in establishing itself as a guarantor of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. I will reiterate the point we have been making: there has been no change in the attitude of the authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia towards our compatriots; on the contrary, the problems are getting worse,”

The Bulgarian Prime Minister also commented on the war in Ukraine.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We have the most powerful tool for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and that is diplomacy.”

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