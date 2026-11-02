Central Election Commission: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed: Iliana Iotova Receives 57.57%; Andrey Gyurov Is in Second Place with 39.48%

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has published the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential elections held on 1 November 2026.

With 100% of the protocols from polling station election commissions processed by the district election commissions, as at 9.15 am, the results are:

> Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev – 57.57%

> Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev – 39.48%

> I do not support any candidate – 2.95%.

Abroad: With 100% of the protocols processed, the Gyurov–Kandev ticket received 56.4% of the vote, while Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev received 41.4%. A total of 2.2% of voters said they did not support any candidate.

The CEC is carrying out a further verification of the protocols delivered by the district election commissions.