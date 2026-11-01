European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated Iliana Iotova on her victory in the presidential elections in Bulgaria, held on November 1.
“From security and defence to our competitiveness and energy independence, I look forward to continuing our joint work. For a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe.,” von der Leyen wrote on social media.
Congratulations to @IlianaIotova on her victory in the presidential elections. From security and defense to our competitiveness and energy independence, I look forward to continuing our joint work. For a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 1, 2026