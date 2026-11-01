'We Accept the Results as They Stand, Andrey Gyurov Said Following the Presidential Election Results

"We accept the results as they stand," Andrey Gyurov said following the announcement of the presidential election results.

Andrey Gyurov, presidential candidate: “We accept the results as they stand. This is how Bulgarian citizens have voted. Nothing has been in vain, and the best is yet to come. We have created a platform on which further progress can be built. Many challenges lie ahead. At the end of this campaign, we must seek unity, not division. Given what lies ahead of us, it is very important to seek unity around our common goals. We are aware that the campaign is over, but our responsibility does not end. We must hold the state to account, because it should work for Bulgarian citizens, not for itself.”