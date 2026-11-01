'We Accept the Results as They Stand, Andrey Gyurov Said Following the Presidential Election Results

"The struggle doesn't end with these elections," said Georgi Kandev
"We accept the results as they stand," Andrey Gyurov said following the announcement of the presidential election results.
Andrey Gyurov, presidential candidate: “We accept the results as they stand. This is how Bulgarian citizens have voted. Nothing has been in vain, and the best is yet to come. We have created a platform on which further progress can be built. Many challenges lie ahead. At the end of this campaign, we must seek unity, not division. Given what lies ahead of us, it is very important to seek unity around our common goals. We are aware that the campaign is over, but our responsibility does not end. We must hold the state to account, because it should work for Bulgarian citizens, not for itself.”
Georgi Kandev, vice-presidential candidate: “I would like to thank the hundreds of thousands of citizens who took part in today’s election and everyone who supported us. During the month we spent travelling around Bulgaria, we met thousands of people and saw their hopes, aspirations and the difficulties they face in their daily lives. I want to tell them that the struggle does not end with this election. I congratulate the winners and call on the Bulgarian people to remain vigilant and ensure that all promises are fulfilled. May God watch over Bulgaria and protect Bulgaria!”