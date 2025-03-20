Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov requested immediate inspections to ensure compliance with fire and emergency safety regulations at all nightclubs, cinemas, theaters, and concert halls. He sent a letter to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Daniel Mitov, and the Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov.

It is expected that in the course of the inspection a thorough check will be made on compliance with the rules and norms for ensuring fire and emergency safety in the operation of the facilities, as well as the maintenance of appliances, systems and facilities related to fire safety by owners and users, the state prosecution said.

The Prosecutor General has requested information on the results of the inspection, including the number of inspected sites, violations found, specific measures and actions taken to remedy the violations, sanctions imposed.

If evidence of criminal offences is found, the authorities will proceed with holding any responsible individuals criminally accountable.