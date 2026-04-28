Child Died in Tragic Road Accident in Rozino Village near Karlovo

A serious tragedy has occurred in the village of Rozino, in the municipality of Karlovo, where a young child has died following a road traffic accident.

The accident took place today, April 28. At around 11:40, an emergency call was received at the 112 hotline.

According to initial information, the child suddenly ran onto the road and was struck by a passing car. Despite the swift response of emergency services and transport to a medical facility, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A breath test carried out on the driver returned a negative result for alcohol. A test for the use of narcotic substances is yet to be conducted.

The scene has been secured by law enforcement officers, and procedural and investigative actions are currently underway.