Children’s Shoes Placed Outside the Russian Embassy in Sofia to Commemorate Children Killed in the War in Ukraine

Activists and members of Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria placed children’s shoes outside the Russian Embassy in Sofia, each bearing a tag showing the age of children who lost their lives in the hostilities.

According to the party’s leader, Atanas Atanasov, Europe’s collective efforts for peace must continue and the aggression must be stopped.

Atanas Atanasov:“Hundreds of Ukrainian children have been killed in this war, and thousands have been abducted to the territory of Russia. This war is horrific, at the heart of Europe. That is why we are here — to express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”