Christo and Jeanne-Claude's Large-Scale Exhibition "The Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin" Opens in Bulgaria for First Time

A major exhibition, Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin (1971–1995), is being presented in Bulgaria for the first time. The show, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the iconic artistic duo, opens today, 4 November, at “Kvadrat 500” (Square 500) and will run until 22 March 2026, organisers from the National Gallery have announced.

The exhibition also marks 30 years since the realisation of the Wrapped Reichstag project in Berlin and 40 years since The Pont Neuf Wrapped in Paris. The curator is Gergana Mihova.

Among the exhibits is the first original work by Christo acquired by the National Gallery – Wrapped Reichstag (Project for Berlin, 1971–1995) from 1986 – as well as collages, photographs, video materials and archival documents tracing the long journey to the completion of this extraordinary project.

The team notes that bringing the project to fruition took 24 years, during which Christo and Jeanne-Claude completed eight other landmark works, also included in the exhibition: The Gates in Central Park, New York City (1979–2005); The Umbrellas in Japan and the United States (1984–1991); The Pont Neuf Wrapped in Paris (1975–1985); Surrounded Islands in Biscayne Bay, Miami, Florida (1980–1983); Wrapped Walk Ways in Jacob L. Loose Park, Kansas City, Missouri (1977–1978); Running Fence in Sonoma and Marin counties, California (1972–1976); Ocean Front in Newport, Rhode Island (1974); The Wall – Wrapped Roman Wall on Via Veneto and in Villa Borghese, Rome, Italy (1973–1974); and Valley Curtain in Rifle, Colorado (1970–1972).

Archival film footage, photographs and documents from the wrapping of the Reichstag – the emblematic building that remains a symbol of democracy – offer a vivid historical account of the project, the National Gallery says.

