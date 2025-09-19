БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

CITUB Trade Union Reports Mark-Ups of Up to 70% from Wholesale to Retail Prices

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази

Cucumbers, potatoes, cheese, tomatoes, apples, rice and eggs are among the products that have become more expensive. according to the trade union

потребителската кошница запазва

The Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at CITUB reports that the mark-up on some basic foodstuffs compared to wholesale prices exceeds 50%.

Data for August compared with July show that goods from the small consumer basket rose in price by nearly half a percent.

Cucumbers, potatoes, cheese, tomatoes, apples, rice, and eggs are among the products which, according to CITUB, see price increases of up to 70% from the wholesale market to the shop.

"The market continues to function abnormally. Is a 20 to 70% mark-up from wholesale to retail a fair market margin? Personally, I believe that for some goods and services it is unjustified," said Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB.

CITUB has also identified significant differences in the prices of some foods between large retail chains and local corner shops.

"In the big retail outlets there is a slight decline in the prices of 10 basic products, while in the small shops prices have dropped for only four products. Overall, however, the trend remains that large chains are more expensive than neighbourhood shops," added Lyuboslav Kostov from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at CITUB.

Among the goods consistently cheaper in small outlets are frankfurters, eggs, and tomatoes.

The CITUB study also shows considerable regional price differences.

For example, flour is most expensive in Varna, Ruse, and Montana; potatoes in Dobrich, Pernik, and Burgas; and frankfurters in Vidin, Smolyan, and Sofia.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
1
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Мариан Маринов: Спирачните колела на АТВ-то упражняват необходимото спирачно усилие
3
Мариан Маринов: Спирачните колела на АТВ-то упражняват необходимото...
Левски и Лудогорец не си вкараха гол в дербито
4
Левски и Лудогорец не си вкараха гол в дербито
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
МВФ препоръча затягане на колана в следващия бюджет
6
МВФ препоръча затягане на колана в следващия бюджет

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
2
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
3
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
4
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Шофьорът на автомобила, врязал се в камион на сметопочистваща фирма в София, няма тежки наранявания
5
Шофьорът на автомобила, врязал се в камион на сметопочистваща фирма...
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Economy

IMF Calls for Pension System Reform in Bulgaria
IMF Calls for Pension System Reform in Bulgaria
IMF Recommends Tighter Spending in Bulgaria’s Next Budget IMF Recommends Tighter Spending in Bulgaria’s Next Budget
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria 24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Unit 6 at Kozloduy NPP to Begin Using American Nuclear Fuel Next Year Unit 6 at Kozloduy NPP to Begin Using American Nuclear Fuel Next Year
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Excellent Grape Harvest in Southwestern Bulgaria, Prices of Wine Expected to Rise Excellent Grape Harvest in Southwestern Bulgaria, Prices of Wine Expected to Rise
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.

Водещи новини

70% надценка на цените от борсата до магазина, отчитат от КНСБ
70% надценка на цените от борсата до магазина, отчитат от КНСБ
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Кой гарантира сигурността на кабинета? Въпросът скара Борисов и Пеевски Кой гарантира сигурността на кабинета? Въпросът скара Борисов и Пеевски
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Делото за смъртта на 12-годишната Сияна продължава през октомври Делото за смъртта на 12-годишната Сияна продължава през октомври
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
ЕК представи 19-ия пакет санкции срещу Русия ЕК представи 19-ия пакет санкции срещу Русия
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
По света
Премиерът за политическото напрежение и мерките срещу домашната...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
На метри от руската граница: Животът в украинския град Золочив
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
По света
"Дружба" 2 без топла вода и парно за 3 месеца: Хората са...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Тръмп отнема лицензи на телевизионни канали, ако го критикуват
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ