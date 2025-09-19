CITUB Trade Union Reports Mark-Ups of Up to 70% from Wholesale to Retail Prices

The Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at CITUB reports that the mark-up on some basic foodstuffs compared to wholesale prices exceeds 50%.

Data for August compared with July show that goods from the small consumer basket rose in price by nearly half a percent.

Cucumbers, potatoes, cheese, tomatoes, apples, rice, and eggs are among the products which, according to CITUB, see price increases of up to 70% from the wholesale market to the shop.

"The market continues to function abnormally. Is a 20 to 70% mark-up from wholesale to retail a fair market margin? Personally, I believe that for some goods and services it is unjustified," said Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB.

CITUB has also identified significant differences in the prices of some foods between large retail chains and local corner shops.

"In the big retail outlets there is a slight decline in the prices of 10 basic products, while in the small shops prices have dropped for only four products. Overall, however, the trend remains that large chains are more expensive than neighbourhood shops," added Lyuboslav Kostov from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at CITUB.

Among the goods consistently cheaper in small outlets are frankfurters, eggs, and tomatoes.

The CITUB study also shows considerable regional price differences.

For example, flour is most expensive in Varna, Ruse, and Montana; potatoes in Dobrich, Pernik, and Burgas; and frankfurters in Vidin, Smolyan, and Sofia.