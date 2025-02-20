НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli

живо подробности акцията наркоразпространението симитли
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The amount of cocaine seized near Simitli is approximately 5 kilogrammes, valued at around 400,000 BGN. This was revealed on February 20 during a briefing by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) in relation to a specialised operation two days ago in the district of Blagoevgrad, where nearly 5 kilogrammes of cocaine were discovered and seized, and 9 individuals were detained. Among them were well-known figures in the local underground circles: Ognyan Atanasov, known as the "Bulgarian Escobar" from the village of Topolnitsa in the Petrich region, and Asen A., nicknamed "Chorata" from the village of Slivnitsa in the Kresna region (Southwestern Bulgaria).

The "Bulgarian Escobar" and his associate Chorata arrested in a drug bust

During the operation, a large amount of work was carried out by GDBOP and the Prosecutor's office.

"There were searches and seizures at various locations, a total of 34. The teams also interviewed witnesses," explained the supervising prosecutor Ivaylo Filipov.

The Prosecutor's office and GDBOP defined the operation as extremely successful.

"During the specialized operation, more than 10 people were detained, and 7 individuals have been charged. Five of them were detained for 72 hours... No women were among the detainees," said Ivaylo Filipov.

Later in the day, the detention measures for the suspects are expected to be reviewed. The Prosecutor's office will request remand in custody.

The Prosecutor's office confirmed that Ognyan Atanasov, known as the "Bulgarian Escobar," is among the detained but declined to confirm whether the group's leader is among them.

"Some of the individuals have criminal records, particularly related to the possession and distribution of narcotics," added the supervising prosecutor.

Not all of the detainees are from Blagoevgrad, but most are.

The investigators have theories about the cocaine's route, but they declined to disclose them at this stage.

The specialised operation led to the discovery and seizure of nearly 5 kilogrammes of cocaine during a transaction at a parking lot near a well-known roadside establishment close to the village of Gradevo, near Simitli.

As reported by BNT, among the detainees are the well-known figures in local underground circles: Ognyan Atanasov, known as the "Bulgarian Escobar" from the village of Topolnitsa in the Petrich region, and Asen A., nicknamed "Chorata" from the village of Slivnitsa in the Kresna region.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
14:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
21:38, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
21:00, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
 Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
Draft Budget 2025: Record-High Revenues and Expenditures in the State's Financial Plan
20:05, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
 Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
Parliament adopted a draft law on compensation of households affected by power outages during the Christmas holidays
18:33, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
18:16, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
17:07, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 "Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
"Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
16:57, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow
Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow
16:50, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Bulgarian National Bank will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget
Bulgarian National Bank will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget
16:04, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria marks 152 years since the death of national hero Vasil Levski
Bulgaria marks 152 years since the death of national hero Vasil Levski
15:13, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
14:27, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
Harsh winter conditions: Snow caused problems in Northeastern Bulgaria
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
"Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
"Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
Топ 24
Най-четени
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза", за да не изгуби страната си
Тръмп нарече Зеленски диктатор и го призова "да побърза",...
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за наркоразпространение и иззе 5 кг кокаин
След акцията край Симитли: ГДБОП задържа 9 души за...
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
Намерено е издирваното 9-годишно дете
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Подписка вместо 2000 лева гаранция за актьора Димо Алексиев
Подписка вместо 2000 лева гаранция за актьора Димо Алексиев
Почит към Апостола: Възпоменателна церемония пред паметника на Левски в София
Почит към Апостола: Възпоменателна церемония пред паметника на...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
НОИ одобри бюджета на ДОО, пенсиите ще се изчисляват по швейцарското правило
НОИ одобри бюджета на ДОО, пенсиите ще се изчисляват по...
Жребият за Купа "Дейвис" беше отложен с две седмици
Жребият за Купа "Дейвис" беше отложен с две седмици
Росен Карадимов е номиниран за председател на Комисията за защита на конкуренцията
Росен Карадимов е номиниран за председател на Комисията за защита на конкуренцията