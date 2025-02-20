Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli

The amount of cocaine seized near Simitli is approximately 5 kilogrammes, valued at around 400,000 BGN. This was revealed on February 20 during a briefing by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) in relation to a specialised operation two days ago in the district of Blagoevgrad, where nearly 5 kilogrammes of cocaine were discovered and seized, and 9 individuals were detained. Among them were well-known figures in the local underground circles: Ognyan Atanasov, known as the "Bulgarian Escobar" from the village of Topolnitsa in the Petrich region, and Asen A., nicknamed "Chorata" from the village of Slivnitsa in the Kresna region (Southwestern Bulgaria).

The "Bulgarian Escobar" and his associate Chorata arrested in a drug bust

During the operation, a large amount of work was carried out by GDBOP and the Prosecutor's office.

"There were searches and seizures at various locations, a total of 34. The teams also interviewed witnesses," explained the supervising prosecutor Ivaylo Filipov.

The Prosecutor's office and GDBOP defined the operation as extremely successful.

"During the specialized operation, more than 10 people were detained, and 7 individuals have been charged. Five of them were detained for 72 hours... No women were among the detainees," said Ivaylo Filipov.

Later in the day, the detention measures for the suspects are expected to be reviewed. The Prosecutor's office will request remand in custody.

The Prosecutor's office confirmed that Ognyan Atanasov, known as the "Bulgarian Escobar," is among the detained but declined to confirm whether the group's leader is among them.

"Some of the individuals have criminal records, particularly related to the possession and distribution of narcotics," added the supervising prosecutor.

Not all of the detainees are from Blagoevgrad, but most are.

The investigators have theories about the cocaine's route, but they declined to disclose them at this stage.

The specialised operation led to the discovery and seizure of nearly 5 kilogrammes of cocaine during a transaction at a parking lot near a well-known roadside establishment close to the village of Gradevo, near Simitli.

