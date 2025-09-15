Commodity Exchange Commission Reports Market Stabilisation

Since May 20, price stabilisation has been observed, according to the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets. The consumer basket for this week amounts to BGN 96 at wholesale prices.

The market remains stable, with no trends or signs of irregularities in euro-denominated prices of key foods such as fruits and vegetables. Notably, there has been a slight increase in the price of sunflower oil. Expectations are now focused on the harvest from the Black Sea region, as this year’s yield in Bulgaria is not expected to be as strong.

Nevertheless, the Commission reassures consumers that there is sufficient sunflower oil on the European market, making it unlikely that prices will see any sharp increases in the coming months—if at all.

“Last week we recorded a value of BGN 96, which is BGN 2 lower than the previous week. However, this does not reflect a drop in the overall cost of the consumer basket. Rather, we substituted apricots with grapes, which are significantly cheaper. The relative value of the consumer basket has been maintained, meaning there are only minor fluctuations in individual products without any change in the final cost,” explained Vladimir Ivanov, Director of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

The situation on global markets is also calm.