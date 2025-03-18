Condition of the injured from the tragic incident in Kočani, who are receiving treatment in Bulgaria, remains critical

The condition of those injured in the tragic accident in the Republic of North Macedonia, who have been admitted for treatment in Bulgaria, remains serious.

The eight patients hospitalised at "Pirogov" Emergency Hospital are on mechanical ventilation and remain in the intensive care unit.

According to information from the Military Medical Academy in the city of Varna, all three patients admiited there are in a serious condition. Two of them are on mechanical ventilation, while the third is receiving oxygen therapy via a nasal mask.

The condition of the patients at the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv remains serious but stable. Their treatment continues in intensive care.