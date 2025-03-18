БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Condition of the injured from the tragic incident in Kočani, who are receiving treatment in Bulgaria, remains critical

The condition of those injured in the tragic accident in the Republic of North Macedonia, who have been admitted for treatment in Bulgaria, remains serious.

The eight patients hospitalised at "Pirogov" Emergency Hospital are on mechanical ventilation and remain in the intensive care unit.

According to information from the Military Medical Academy in the city of Varna, all three patients admiited there are in a serious condition. Two of them are on mechanical ventilation, while the third is receiving oxygen therapy via a nasal mask.

The condition of the patients at the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv remains serious but stable. Their treatment continues in intensive care.

More from: Bulgaria

In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani
In just 3 hours over 100 people donated blood for the victims of the tragedy in Kočani
Day of mourning in Bulgaria for the victims in North Macedonia Day of mourning in Bulgaria for the victims in North Macedonia
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil performed a memorial service for the victims of the fire in Kočani Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil performed a memorial service for the victims of the fire in Kočani
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia EP President Roberta Metsola spoke with PM Rosen Zhelyazkov about the acts of vandalism against EU building in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
