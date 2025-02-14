НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Conservation of the first statue discovered in ancient city of Heraclea Syntytica completed

чии статуите открити хераклея синтика година
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:18, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The conservation of the first statue discovered this summer in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich has been completed. The 211-centimetre sculpture has been cleaned and reinforced and is now part of the permanent exhibition at the History Museum in Petrich.

The white marble statue represents one of the adopted grandsons of Emperor Octavian Augustus, carved from a single marble block, and is more than 2,000 years old. The restoration work was quite labour-intensive and took several months.

Parts of the statue’s arms, nose, ears, and drapery are still missing, but X-ray analysis confirmed that there are no structural damages to the sculpture. It was officially unveiled today, February 14, as part of the permanent exhibition at the museum, on the same day that, alongside the Wine and vine Day - Trifon Zarezan and Valentine's Day, we also celebrate Archaeologist's Day.

The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus

A huge marble statue of a deity discovered by archaeologists in ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means
President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means
18:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
 Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
17:54, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
27 women were helped in Pirogov hospital after botulinum toxin injection, 7 of them were hospitalised
16:59, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
16:45, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
Why is state budget 2025 delayed?
16:11, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
 NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
15:02, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest
Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest
14:46, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro
14:19, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister
14:04, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
12:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
22:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
20:53, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
More from: Culture
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The tradition of pruning the vines on Trifon Zarezan - Wine and Vine Day - (see pics)
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Political Thriller "Bet" Will Open This Year's Edition of Sofia Film Fest
Political Thriller "Bet" Will Open This Year's Edition of Sofia Film Fest
Burgas is a candidate for European Capital of Culture 2032
Burgas is a candidate for European Capital of Culture 2032
Топ 24
Най-четени
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че излиза и не се върна повече
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че...
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Руска атака срещу саркофага на Чернобил - има ли изтичане на радиация
Руска атака срещу саркофага на Чернобил - има ли изтичане на радиация
Продължава борбата за живота на майката, блъсната заедно с двете ѝ деца на тротоар в Русе
Продължава борбата за живота на майката, блъсната заедно с двете ѝ...
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп да е в Саудитска Арабия
Преговори за мир в Украйна: Очаква се срещата между Путин и Тръмп...
Швьонтек бе спряна на полуфинал по пътя си към четвърта поредна титла в Доха
Швьонтек бе спряна на полуфинал по пътя си към четвърта поредна титла в Доха
Украйна е в центъра на разговорите на Мюнхенската конференция по сигурността
Украйна е в центъра на разговорите на Мюнхенската конференция по сигурността