Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote

гласуване - преференции - избори
Снимка: BTA
20:27, 26.02.2025
The Constitutional Court assigned the Central Election Commission to recalculate the results of the latest parliamentary elections.

The Constitutional Court has identified discrepancies between the actual and reported results in some of the polling stations it reviewed.

The discrepancies were found in 46.75% of the examined sections, according to the decision. As a result, the Constitutional Court has instructed the Central Election Commission (CEC) to determine the total number of paper ballots and machine voting ballots found in the ballot boxes.

This means a complete recount will be conducted, the four-percent electoral threshold will be recalculated, the seats in the 51st Parliament will be recalculated, and it will be determined whether any changes are necessary to the composition of the Parliament, as previously established by the CEC on October 31, 2024.

The CEC will discuss the CC's decision at its meeting tomorrow. BNT has learnt unofficially that it will take 3-4 days to recalculate the results. It is expected that the results of the 2200 polling stations checked by the experts will be re-scored to see if there will be changes in the mandates at the national level.

