БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Constitutional Judge Desislava Atanasova Denies Claims of Travel to Dubai

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
Запази
клетвата десислава атанасова беше освободена депутат

On the specified dates, I was present solely on the territory of Turkey, states Constitutional Court judge Desislava Atanasova in an official position following comments by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who said that between 5 April 2025 and 8 April 2025 she had been in Dubai with Movement for Rights and Freedoms leader, Delyan Peevski.

She also provides documents.

Below is the full text of the position distributed by the Constitutional Court:

In connection with the disseminated false claims made by Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior, in the National Assembly on 2 July 2026, I have requested and possess certificate No. RяБ 4017/2.07.2026 from the Ministry of the Interior regarding my travel abroad for the period 5.04.2024 – 8.04.2024.

The data recorded in the Integrated Information System “Reports” of the Ministry of the Interior confirm my crossings through the border checkpoints of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The claim that “on 5 April 2024 Desislava Atanasova travelled with Delyan Peevski from Sofia Airport ‘Vasil Levski’ to Dubai with a private company ‘Hyperion Aviation’ is false.

Minister of Interior: MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Took 227 Flights from Sofia Over Eight Years

I left the country on 05.04.2024 on flight TK 1032 – a passenger aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines, and I returned on 08.04.2024 on flight TK 1031 – a passenger aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines.

On the specified dates I travelled on the Sofia–Istanbul–Sofia route on a commercial flight and was present solely on the territory of the Republic of Turkey, which is also confirmed by the data in my passport.

I attach the relevant documents for the purpose of an objective clarification of the facts and circumstances related to my travel in my capacity as a Constitutional Court judge.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Десислава Атанасова за полетите с Пеевски: На посочените дати съм пребивавала единствено на територията на Турция
2
Десислава Атанасова за полетите с Пеевски: На посочените дати съм...
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на Струма, издирват се две деца на 8 и 11 г.
3
Намерено е живо едното от трите деца, изчезнали край брега на...
Още един обвиняем по случая „Баба Алино“: 70-годишен бивш служител в район „Приморски“
4
Още един обвиняем по случая „Баба Алино“: 70-годишен...
Четвърти ден продължава издирването на 11-годишната Наталия
5
Четвърти ден продължава издирването на 11-годишната Наталия
Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава издирването на второто
6
Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
2
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
3
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
4
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на едното от тях продължава да поражда въпроси за причините
5
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на...
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в района на Бързица
6
Полиция и доброволци са по следите на отвлеченото дете, обикалят в...

More from: Bulgaria

One Child Found Alive After River Struma Tragedy Near Pastukh Village in Kyustendil Region
One Child Found Alive After River Struma Tragedy Near Pastukh Village in Kyustendil Region
Ardino Municipality Employee Detained Over Rural Road Public Procurement Ardino Municipality Employee Detained Over Rural Road Public Procurement
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
46-Year-Old Man Hit on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road Near Samovodene, Traffic Disrupted 46-Year-Old Man Hit on Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse Road Near Samovodene, Traffic Disrupted
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Tragedy in Kyustendil District: Elderly Couple and Their Two Grandchildren Have Gone Missing in the Waters of the Struma River Tragedy in Kyustendil District: Elderly Couple and Their Two Grandchildren Have Gone Missing in the Waters of the Struma River
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Protesters against the Cabinet Led by Rumen Radev Gathered in Downtown Sofia Protesters against the Cabinet Led by Rumen Radev Gathered in Downtown Sofia
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
The Director of Burgas Water Utility Has Been Detained The Director of Burgas Water Utility Has Been Detained
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава издирването на второто
Открито е тялото на едно от децата в река Струма, продължава...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Апел за помощ в издирването на двете деца по поречието на Струма отправиха от община Бобошево Апел за помощ в издирването на двете деца по поречието на Струма отправиха от община Бобошево
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Бургас, Варна, Пловдив и София ще се борят за домакинството на „Евровизия 2027“ Бургас, Варна, Пловдив и София ще се борят за домакинството на „Евровизия 2027“
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Погребението на Хаменей: Очакват се между 15 и 20 млн. поклонници в първите три дни (СНИМКИ) Погребението на Хаменей: Очакват се между 15 и 20 млн. поклонници в първите три дни (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
По света
Задържан е директорът на ВиК-Бургас
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Издирват 11-годишната Наталия в района на варненското село Синдел
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев: С бюджета за 2027 г. се очаква намаляване на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Заради жегите Франция отчете ръст от 29% в смъртните случаи
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ