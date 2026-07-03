Constitutional Judge Desislava Atanasova Denies Claims of Travel to Dubai

On the specified dates, I was present solely on the territory of Turkey, states Constitutional Court judge Desislava Atanasova in an official position following comments by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who said that between 5 April 2025 and 8 April 2025 she had been in Dubai with Movement for Rights and Freedoms leader, Delyan Peevski.

She also provides documents.

Below is the full text of the position distributed by the Constitutional Court:

In connection with the disseminated false claims made by Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior, in the National Assembly on 2 July 2026, I have requested and possess certificate No. RяБ 4017/2.07.2026 from the Ministry of the Interior regarding my travel abroad for the period 5.04.2024 – 8.04.2024.

The data recorded in the Integrated Information System “Reports” of the Ministry of the Interior confirm my crossings through the border checkpoints of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The claim that “on 5 April 2024 Desislava Atanasova travelled with Delyan Peevski from Sofia Airport ‘Vasil Levski’ to Dubai with a private company ‘Hyperion Aviation’ is false.

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I left the country on 05.04.2024 on flight TK 1032 – a passenger aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines, and I returned on 08.04.2024 on flight TK 1031 – a passenger aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines.

On the specified dates I travelled on the Sofia–Istanbul–Sofia route on a commercial flight and was present solely on the territory of the Republic of Turkey, which is also confirmed by the data in my passport.

I attach the relevant documents for the purpose of an objective clarification of the facts and circumstances related to my travel in my capacity as a Constitutional Court judge.