Construction Boom in Plovdiv - Are Measures Being Taken

Construction of 4,000 new homes is set to begin in Plovdiv, Southern Bulgaria, with the properties expected to reach the housing market over the next few years.

The “Yuzhen” and “Zapaden” districts are expanding the fastest. Bulgaria’s second-largest city continues to attract residents from across the country, but the construction boom is creating serious infrastructure challenges for the municipal administration.

In the southern neighbourhoods, daily life is difficult for families due to the lack of key public amenities.

Stefani Takova, resident of Belomorski district:

“We have to walk with prams along roads without pavements — it’s unsafe. There are no nurseries, kindergartens, or schools in ‘Ostromila’ and ‘Belomorski’. Parks are out of the question.”

Between July and September, the number of building permits issued increased by 25% compared with the previous quarter.

Arch. Chavdar Tenev, Chair of the Chamber of Architects – Plovdiv:

“This contributes to the city’s quantitative growth, but not qualitative. In fact, conditions are deteriorating — overdevelopment and increasingly heavy traffic are becoming serious problems.”

In Ostromila, property prices now reach €1,300 per square metre. The local government is trying to catch up by developing new infrastructure.

Haka Sakabov, Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv:

“A new nursery for ten groups is planned, and existing school buildings are being expanded. The continuation of Macedonia Boulevard and the underpass beneath the central railway station are also forthcoming, improving connections between districts.”

To limit construction, the municipality has raised the fee for building permits from 5 to 12 leva per square metre. Data show that developers rushed to submit their documents before the new rates took effect.

Officials will now monitor whether the higher fees will have an impact on investment activity in the sector.