Consumer Basket: New Retail Price Platform kolkostruva.bg to Be Launched

The publication of data from retail chains on the “Kolkostruva” (How Much It Costs) online portal is expected to begin today, September 30. The website was created by the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) as a measure to combat price speculation in the process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria.

The portal will feature 101 types of goods, with their prices updated daily. This includes the main consumer basket, i.e., essential goods, for which the major retail chains will submit daily data to be published on the platform maintained by the commission.

Retailers are also required to publish the current prices of all goods they offer on their own websites daily. This must be done by 7:00 a.m., after which the data must immediately be submitted to the CCP as well.