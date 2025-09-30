БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на...
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Световните вицешампиони са в Истанбул и очакват полета за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Consumer Basket: New Retail Price Platform kolkostruva.bg to Be Launched

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Запази
задължителното обозначаване цените евро лева готови търговците
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The publication of data from retail chains on the “Kolkostruva” (How Much It Costs) online portal is expected to begin today, September 30. The website was created by the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) as a measure to combat price speculation in the process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria.

The portal will feature 101 types of goods, with their prices updated daily. This includes the main consumer basket, i.e., essential goods, for which the major retail chains will submit daily data to be published on the platform maintained by the commission.

Retailers are also required to publish the current prices of all goods they offer on their own websites daily. This must be done by 7:00 a.m., after which the data must immediately be submitted to the CCP as well.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
1
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
2
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти (СТУДИО)
3
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски"...
Премиерът Росен Желязков за казуса "Боташ": Договорът вече е задължил "Булгаргаз" с над 600 млн. лв.
4
Премиерът Росен Желязков за казуса "Боташ": Договорът...
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни по волейбол
5
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни...
"Някой си е поиграл с боята и четката": Мистериозна пешеходна пътека по диагонал в центъра на София
6
"Някой си е поиграл с боята и четката": Мистериозна...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
3
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
4
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
5
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Economy

Budget 2026: Fiscal Council Calls for Spending Cuts
Budget 2026: Fiscal Council Calls for Spending Cuts
Why Are Young People Falling into Debt? Why Are Young People Falling into Debt?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97 Price of Consumer Basket Remains at BGN 97
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv 79th International Technical Fair Opens in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
IMF Mission Recommends Bulgaria Shift from Flat to Progressive Tax System IMF Mission Recommends Bulgaria Shift from Flat to Progressive Tax System
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro Area: 100 Days To Go Bulgaria and the Euro Area: 100 Days To Go
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти (СТУДИО)
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски"...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Национални отбори
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
У нас
Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Още
"Референдум": Според 73% от българите основната причина за безводието е лошо управление от ВиК "Референдум": Според 73% от българите основната причина за безводието е лошо управление от ВиК
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026: Фискалният съвет поиска свиване на разходите
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Изписаха от болницата 4-годишния Мартин, прегазен от АТВ в...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Докладът на Сметната палата отчита ръст от 60% наложени глоби през...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Хамас има няколко дни да отговори на плана на САЩ за Газа
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ