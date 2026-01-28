БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Council of Ministers Adopts Updated National Counter-Terrorism Plan

Снимка: BTA

The Council of Ministers on Jsnjary 28 adopted a decision approving an updated National Counter-Terrorism Plan.

The plan has been drawn up in response to the sustained rise in terrorist threats worldwide and in compliance with the requirements of Article 6(3) of the Counter-Terrorism Act and Article 5 of the Act on the Management and Functioning of the National Security Protection System.

Its preparation took into account the latest amendments to the Criminal Code and to the Counter-Terrorism Act, promulgated in the State Gazette, Issue No 61 of 29 July 2025.

The main objectives of the plan are to ensure continuous and adequate protection of citizens, the territory and the national interests of the Republic of Bulgaria against terrorist threats; to strengthen coordination between the competent state authorities; and to enhance prevention by identifying and eliminating factors that facilitate terrorist activity.

The document establishes a framework for alerting, information-sharing, response and command and control of forces and resources for the prevention and neutralisation of terrorist threats. It also sets out procedures for managing crises and mitigating the consequences in the event of a terrorist attack.

