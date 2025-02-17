НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Courier prices increase expected from March 1

скок цените повишение куриерските услуги
Снимка: Pixabay
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:44, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Prices of courier services are set to increase by nearly 10% starting March 1. Two of the largest companies are also introducing new rules for the pricing of the lightest shipments. What does this mean for the end consumer, and will it affect the turnover in e-commerce?

From March 1, there will be a 10% price increase for domestic and international palletized shipments, which is necessary due to transport and logistics reasons. This was confirmed by one of the leading courier companies in an interview for BNT. However, they also noted that there will be no price hike for mass services affecting end consumers. The fee for cash on delivery services will also increase, but this change will only affect corporate clients. Another company is increasing prices for all types of shipments in Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania.

"This will lead to higher delivery costs for goods, and in practice, merchants will seek alternative options to reduce shipping prices, as in the end, the consumer pays the bill. The fourth type of delivery, which has been developing very quickly over the last year, is delivery to lockers, where we are already seeing strong competition, which will help optimize delivery prices," explained Janet Naydenova from the Bulgarian E-Commerce Association.

However, the Bulgarian E-Commerce Association expects significant growth in online shopping this year, despite the planned price hikes for courier services. Electronic sales have reached a record 2.34 billion euros. These figures refer only to sales made within Bulgaria, from registered local online stores. Konstantin, a customer, exclusively shops from such stores.

"I shop online two or three times a month, maybe spending between 100 to 200 BGN per purchase," Konstantin said.

The most ordered items online are clothes, shoes, and accessories, including handbags and jewelry. The second most popular category is hotel stays or tours, and the third is cosmetics and health and beauty products. Books come in tenth place. However, Kremena mainly orders books, and she prefers to pick them up from a courier office.

"I prefer picking them up from the office, as it doesn't suit me to have them delivered to my home, and it requires too much engagement. Also, the packages have a shorter pick-up deadline, which doesn't work for me," explained Kremena.

Additional data shows that 50% of online users in Bulgaria, aged 16 to 74, shop online.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
17:05, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski
Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski
16:48, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
15:22, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
14:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
 Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
14:09, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions
14:03, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition
13:38, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
Heavy snow in Ruse region causes traffic chaos
13:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
On Valentine's Day: free theatre tickets for a kiss
19:24, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible
18:55, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy
President Rumen Radev: There is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine by means of diplomacy
18:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
 Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases
18:01, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
More from: Economy
Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
Annual inflation in Bulgaria in January is 3.7%
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
Топ 24
Най-четени
Микробусът, сблъскал се с тир край Видин, е извършвал нелегален пътнически превоз
Микробусът, сблъскал се с тир край Видин, е извършвал нелегален...
Атанас Зафиров е новият председател на БСП
Атанас Зафиров е новият председател на БСП
Официално: Лидерите на няколко европейски държави се събират на извънредна среща в Париж
Официално: Лидерите на няколко европейски държави се събират на...
Американски и руски дипломати се срещат в Саудитска Арабия - обсъждат прекратяването на войната в Украйна
Американски и руски дипломати се срещат в Саудитска Арабия -...
Мъж загина при тежка катастрофа в Пловдивско, а жена е с опасност за живота
Мъж загина при тежка катастрофа в Пловдивско, а жена е с опасност...
Сняг и студ: Около минус 15 градуса се очакват в края на седмицата
Сняг и студ: Около минус 15 градуса се очакват в края на седмицата
Нова опасна мода: Електронна игра крие физически рискове за деца
Нова опасна мода: Електронна игра крие физически рискове за деца
Преговорите за Украйна започват утре, потвърди Кремъл
Преговорите за Украйна започват утре, потвърди Кремъл
Четирима души остават в болницата във Видин след тежката катастрофа
Четирима души остават в болницата във Видин след тежката катастрофа
Планират процедура по отдаването на концесия на летище Пловдив
Планират процедура по отдаването на концесия на летище Пловдив
Двама арестувани за скандалите на Локомотив (Пловдив) - Септември
Двама арестувани за скандалите на Локомотив (Пловдив) - Септември