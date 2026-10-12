Court in Plovdiv Remands Teenager Accused of Murdering His 45-Year-Old Mother

The District Court in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv ordered that the 14-year-old boy accused of murdering his mother remain in custody.

The hearing was held behind closed doors because of the defendant’s age. The judges ruled that there was a real risk that the eighth-grade pupil might abscond or commit another offence, as he understood the nature and significance of his actions. The prosecutor supervising the case believes the murder was premeditated.

Ginka Lazarova, supervising prosecutor: “I do not believe this was an act committed in the heat of the moment. I believe the decision was deliberate. I also do not think it would be in the interests of either society or the defendant for too many details of the act to be made public, as they are deeply unpleasant and do not set a good example for other members of society. – Could family problems have been the reason? – The reason is not entirely clear. That is why I say it is important to talk with the children. A 14-year-old boy, like older children and teenagers, needs communication. We need to talk with them and ask what problems they have." ***

An investigation into the deliberate murder of a 45-year-old woman is being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv. Her 14-year-old son was detained as a suspect in the killing. Police and prosecutors in Plovdiv on October 10 provided further details of the case.

The murder took place at around 3am on October 9 in a newly built residential block on Brezovska Street. Investigators believe the motive was personal, but did not disclose further details. During the initial inspection, carried out in the presence of a medical team, signs of violence were found.

The murder was committed with a sharp object, and the 14-year-old boy himself called the emergency number 112. He had positive reports from his school, and the authorities had no information suggesting behavioural problems. According to the police, the teenager is officially registered as living in another town but had recently moved to Plovdiv to live with his mother after transferring to a new school. He is in the eighth grade, and there is no information indicating any previous conflict between the two.

Vasil Kostadinov, Director of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “The crime was committed with a sharp object. Forensic examinations have been ordered to establish the exact circumstances and mechanism of the offence. At this stage, we cannot comment on whether the boy was in any particular psychological state. The relevant forensic assessments will be carried out during the investigation to establish this.”

Anna Vikova, Deputy District Prosecutor: “The motive is highly personal and related to the family. We have no information about any previous conflicts. The defendant has been charged under Article 116 with the murder of a parent.”

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv asked the court to remand the minor.