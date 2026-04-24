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Court Remanded the Two Former Ukrainian Military Officers Detained in Bulgaria and Charged with Espionage

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Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
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The Sofia City Court has ordered the continued pre-trial detention of two Ukrainian nationals, former military personnel who were arrested in Bulgaria and charged with espionage, the court announced on April 24. The ruling was issued yesterday and is not final; it may be appealed before a higher instance court.

According to the panel of judges, there is sufficient evidence in the case to suggest that the two men committed the offence with which they are charged. The court also found a risk that they may abscond or commit another offence, based on the seriousness of the accusation.

The two former Ukrainian servicemen were arrested in Bulgaria and charged with espionage.

The charges against them are under Article 104 of the Criminal Code, which states: “A person who discloses or collects with the intent to disclose to a foreign state or organisation information constituting a state secret shall be punished for espionage by imprisonment of 10 to 20 years, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without the possibility of substitution.”

In March, proceedings began concerning a review of the detention measures imposed on the two Ukrainian citizens — a retired lieutenant and head of a “Unmanned Systems” unit, and a soldier from the Ukrainian Army’s air assault forces. They were detained earlier this year near a military site in Bulgaria and charged with espionage. The case was adjourned in order to verify the medical condition of both defendants.

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