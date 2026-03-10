Two Former Military Officers from Ukraine Arrested in Bulgaria and Charged with Espionage

Two former military officers from Ukraine have been arrested in Bulgaria and charged with espionage. The men, aged 41 and 32, were detained on 12 January near a military facility. Unofficial reports suggest they are accused of spying on behalf of their home country.

Both defendants previously served in the Ukrainian armed forces but are now retired. Since last year, they have been residing in Spain.

The 41-year-old served in the “Unmanned Military Systems” unit, while the 32-year-old was a paratrooper in the Ukrainian army. Neither the defendants’ lawyers nor the prosecution have commented publicly due to classified information related to the investigation.

The next hearing is scheduled for 17 March, when the Sofia City Court will review their pre-trial detention measures.

It remains unclear when and how the men arrived in Bulgaria. The defendants have declined to comment to journalists.