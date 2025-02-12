НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

Dangerous trend: 13-year-old girl saved after excessive Paracetamol intake

ново предизвикателство тикток швейцария предупреждава злоупотреба парацетамол
Снимка: The image is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Doctors at general hospital in Pazardzhik saved the life of a 13-year-old girl who was intoxicated after taking an unknown quantity of paracetamol tablets. The likely cause was a challenge on the TikTok social media platform.

Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge

The child was admitted to the Emergency Department in poor general condition, underwent gastric lavage, and was assigned further tests. After a consultation with a pediatrician, the girl was hospitalized for treatment in the Second Pediatric Department. She was discharged in good health. A psychological consultation was also conducted to determine the reasons behind the incident and to provide the necessary support. The case was reported to the Pazardzhik Directorate for Social Assistance and the Child Protection Agency.

The ingestion of paracetamol is part of a new TikTok challenge gaining popularity in various countries, which involves the excessive consumption of paracetamol. Experts warn that uncontrolled use of this medication can lead to severe liver, kidney, and central nervous system damage, and in high doses, it can even result in death.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 6 children aged 4 months to 16 years have been treated in the Second Pediatric Ward after various poisonings with medications, energy drinks, alcohol, vapes, and washing powder. Pediatricians in the Second Pediatric Ward urge parents to be vigilant and talk to their children about the risks associated with the indiscriminate use of medications. They stress that medications should be kept out of children's reach and taken only as prescribed by a doctor.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
17:40, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing
A car crashed into the Sofia - Kulata train at a level crossing
16:46, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
16:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
16:15, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
15:13, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
14:49, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
 Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading
Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading
13:38, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan
Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan
21:13, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 A new head of the energy exchange in Bulgaria has been appointed
A new head of the energy exchange in Bulgaria has been appointed
20:48, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy
The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy
20:18, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
 94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
20:08, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
19:24, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
The caretaker government had proposed a law on non-performing loans
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
President Rumen Radev congratulated Konstantinos Tasoulas on election as President of Greece
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia
Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading
Parliament approves complete ban on vaping at first reading
Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan
Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan
Топ 24
Най-четени
Силно земетресение разтърси Хърватия
Силно земетресение разтърси Хърватия
Отново на студено: Голяма авария спира парното и топлата вода в 9 столични квартала
Отново на студено: Голяма авария спира парното и топлата вода в 9...
Затвориха летище София за кратко, военен самолет спука гума при кацане
Затвориха летище София за кратко, военен самолет спука гума при кацане
Мъж загина при катастрофа на Подбалканския път
Мъж загина при катастрофа на Подбалканския път
ЕК предава България на съд заради законодателството за необслужваните кредити
ЕК предава България на съд заради законодателството за...
Върховната Рада реши: Украйна е готова да купи двата реактора за АЕЦ "Белене"
Върховната Рада реши: Украйна е готова да купи двата реактора за...
Коза Ностра на прицел: Най-голямата полицейска операция в Палермо от 1984 година
Коза Ностра на прицел: Най-голямата полицейска операция в Палермо...
Пълна забрана за продажба на вейпове одобри парламентът на първо четене
Пълна забрана за продажба на вейпове одобри парламентът на първо...
Кола се вряза във влака София - Кулата на жп прелез
Кола се вряза във влака София - Кулата на жп прелез
Елизара Янева се класира за втория кръг на турнир в Испания
Елизара Янева се класира за втория кръг на турнир в Испания
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans
EC takes Bulgaria to court for failing to transpose the Directive on Non-Performing Loans