Dangerous trend: 13-year-old girl saved after excessive Paracetamol intake

Doctors at general hospital in Pazardzhik saved the life of a 13-year-old girl who was intoxicated after taking an unknown quantity of paracetamol tablets. The likely cause was a challenge on the TikTok social media platform.

Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge

The child was admitted to the Emergency Department in poor general condition, underwent gastric lavage, and was assigned further tests. After a consultation with a pediatrician, the girl was hospitalized for treatment in the Second Pediatric Department. She was discharged in good health. A psychological consultation was also conducted to determine the reasons behind the incident and to provide the necessary support. The case was reported to the Pazardzhik Directorate for Social Assistance and the Child Protection Agency.

The ingestion of paracetamol is part of a new TikTok challenge gaining popularity in various countries, which involves the excessive consumption of paracetamol. Experts warn that uncontrolled use of this medication can lead to severe liver, kidney, and central nervous system damage, and in high doses, it can even result in death.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 6 children aged 4 months to 16 years have been treated in the Second Pediatric Ward after various poisonings with medications, energy drinks, alcohol, vapes, and washing powder. Pediatricians in the Second Pediatric Ward urge parents to be vigilant and talk to their children about the risks associated with the indiscriminate use of medications. They stress that medications should be kept out of children's reach and taken only as prescribed by a doctor.

