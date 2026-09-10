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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Danube Water Level Continues to Fall near Lom

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Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
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The water level of the Danube near Lom continues to fall, although only slightly. Over the past 24 hours, it has fallen by 2cm to minus 29cm, the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River said.

On 26 August, the Danube near Lom reached the lowest level ever recorded in the town – 38cm below the datum used for sea level. This significantly surpassed the previous record low for Lom of 10cm above sea level, recorded on 6 September 2003. The water level began to rise slightly at the end of August, but has fallen again in recent days.

Because of the low water level, numerous small and larger islands have emerged in the Danube near Lom. In some places, the islands have joined together, forming marshes from which the smell of stagnant water can be detected. The river is flowing far from the protective embankments, while large stretches of land have emerged along the banks, reaching 200-300 metres in places. Fishermen who used to cast their lines directly from the embankments have now found fishing spots a long way from them. They say that because of the lack of water, the fish have moved further into the river and they are catching very little.

Because of the low water level and shoals remaining above the surface, ships are no longer arriving at the port of Lom to unload cargo. The cranes can be seen with their booms turned inland rather than towards the water. An elongated island has emerged near the entrance to the port, extending into the river.

The highest level ever recorded on the Bulgarian stretch of the Danube was reached near Lom in April 2006 – 978cm above sea level. At the time, the river flooded parts of Lom's Danube Park, but the temporary protective embankments prevented a more serious flood. A high wall was subsequently built in the park area, protecting Lom when the Danube reaches up to 10 metres above sea level.

No critically high water levels have been recorded near Lom over the past two decades. For most of the year, the waters of the great river do not reach the protective embankments, leaving large stretches of land exposed along the riverbank.

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