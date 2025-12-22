БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Days Before Christmas, the Holiday Shopping Frenzy Is in Full Swing…

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
хората полудели просто дни коледа голямото пазаруване разгара

December is a month for celebrating and shopping. The festively decorated metropolitan malls today prompted people of all ages to shop frantically.

December is a month for celebration and shopping. Festively decorated malls in the capital invite people of all ages to shop frantically.

Long queues of cars surrounded the malls as well.

“Every day is like this. It will be the same from Christmas until New Year’s,” said one shopper.

“There are certainly more cars,” another added.

Is there a sense of euphoria around shopping?

“Of course, everywhere. Everyone shops at the last minute.”

“We’ve been shopping all day for presents. The queues don’t bother me at all—it’s even enjoyable,” shared another.

How do men cope with this Christmas frenzy?

“We’re used to it. It’s tough, but we manage,” one remarked.

“Every year there’s an anticipation for Christmas celebrations. Decorations are very important for the home and family—they create a cosy atmosphere. That’s why we bought this Father Christmas,” said a shopper.

“We are from Israel. Every year we come to Sofia before Christmas. We like your capital and this wonderful Christmas spirit and shopping,” added another.

Queues were also observed in major grocery chains across the capital.

“People have simply gone crazy,” said one shopper.

About shopping specifically?

“Shopping, especially now around New Year’s, and with the entry into the eurozone, has everyone stocking up,” explained another.

“People are preparing for the currency change, making sure they have enough for the first few months.”

Shopping can be a pleasant form of therapy, but experts warn about the hidden cost of Christmas euphoria. Often, we buy more than necessary—even things we don’t need.

Due to the holidays and the euro changeover, major retail chains have adjusted their opening hours.

To avoid unpleasant surprises, it’s best to check working hours online in advance.


